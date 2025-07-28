US President Donald Trump has dismissed any links to the Jeffrey Epstein case, suggesting that Democrats may have inserted his name into the case files as part of a broader “hoax.” Speaking alongside UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a press conference in Scotland, Donald Trump called the controversy over Epstein’s criminal files “a hoax built up way beyond proportion.” He accused former officials, including James Comey, Merrick Garland, and former US President Joe Biden, of manipulating the case during their time in office. “Those files were run by the worst scum on Earth... If they had anything, I assume they would have released it,” Trump said. Did Donald Trump Visit Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Little Saint James Island? US President Says ‘Never Had the Privilege’ (Watch Video).

'Democrats Could Have ’Put Things In’ Epstein Files’: Donald Trump

BREAKING: Trump suggests Democrats may have planted fake evidence in the Epstein filespic.twitter.com/YPjZGbUC1m — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 28, 2025

