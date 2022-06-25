President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades and says, "I think the Supreme Court has made some terrible decisions." Citing the families of shooting victims, the president said, “Their message to us was to do something. Well today, we did.”

Tune in as I sign into law S. 2938, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, and deliver remarks on reducing gun violence and saving lives. https://t.co/evfofKN84e — President Biden (@POTUS) June 25, 2022

