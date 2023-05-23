The police in the United States are said to have arrested a driver of a box truck after he crashed his vehicle into security barriers on Lafayette Square. As per reports, the incident took place on Monday night after the driver of a truck crashed into security barriers on Lafayette Square adjacent to the White House grounds, reports Reuters. Speaking about the incident, Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for US Secret Service said, "There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation." US Secret Service Nabs Toddler Who Slips Through White House Fencing.

Truck Driiver Crashes Into Barriers Near White House

