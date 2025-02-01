A disturbing incident at the Anderson Center in New York City has led to a guilty plea by a school aide who was caught on camera dragging an autistic teen by his privates. The shocking video, filmed by a whistleblower who was later fired, sparked outrage and has resulted in severe legal consequences for the aide, 51-year-old Garnet Collins. Collins now faces up to three years in prison, along with the possibility of deportation. The case highlights the abuse of vulnerable students at the NYC-funded Anderson Center, which receives millions of taxpayer dollars to assist children with severe autism. In a court appearance, Collins was visibly emotional, breaking into tears as he faced the consequences of his actions. The judge, while acknowledging his distress, expressed sympathy for the families of the victims, stating, "I can’t imagine how upset and hurt and distraught the families of your victims were when they found out what happened to their loved one. I understand it’s a bad day for you. It might be a lifelong issue for them." US Shocker: Mystery Man Gets Naked, Masturbates in Front of 6 Women, Manhunt Launched.

School Aide Caught on Camera Dragging Autistic Teen by Private Parts

NEW: School aide who was caught on camera dragging an autistic teen by his privates, pleads guilty, now faces deportation. Good. The incident happened at the NYC-funded Anderson Center and was filmed by a whistleblower who was later fired. 51-year-old Garnet Collins faces up… pic.twitter.com/NZH4c3bwVX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 1, 2025

