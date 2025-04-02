In a significant move, Wisconsin voters have approved a constitutional amendment that permanently enshrines the requirement for a photo ID to vote. The rule, which has been in effect since 2011, is now a permanent part of the state constitution, making it harder for future lawmakers to overturn. While Republicans argue the measure ensures election integrity, opponents, including groups like the ACLU, contend it burdens marginalised voters. Despite the opposition, the Republican-controlled Legislature pushed the amendment forward, framing it as a way to safeguard election security. For voters, the change is minimal, as they will continue presenting valid photo IDs as required since 2016. Wisconsin's photo ID law remains one of the strictest in the US. US President Donald Trump Has Dubbed April 2 ‘Liberation Day’ for Tariffs, Here’s What To Expect.

Wisconsin Voters Approve Constitutional Voter ID Rule

Wisconsin votes to enshrine voter ID requirement in state constitution, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2025

Voter ID Requirement Locked Into Wisconsin Constitution

🚨🇺🇸BREAKING: WISCONSIN VOTERS JUST LOCKED IN PHOTO ID FOR ELECTIONS Wisconsin voters approved a constitutional amendment requiring photographic ID to vote. The rule—already law since 2011—has now been permanently embedded in the state’s constitution. That means even if… https://t.co/oyrhzhSpWk pic.twitter.com/QGWDloEiqq — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)