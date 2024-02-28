Strong winds, parched grass, and unusually warm temperatures fueled a string of wildfires that ravaged the Texas Panhandle in the United States early on Wednesday, February 28, causing people to evacuate, cutting off their electricity, and forcing the temporary closure of a nuclear weapons site. Amid the escalating Smokehouse Creek Fire, the biggest wildfire in the state's history, Republican Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency for sixty counties. Although it declared it was open for business as usual on Wednesday, the primary facility that dismantles the United States' nuclear weapons halted operations on Tuesday night. US Wildfire Video: Merryville in Louisiana Under 'Mandatory Evacuation' As Wildfire Approaches, Viral Clip Surfaces.

Texas Panhandle Wildfire

BREAKING: Fast-moving wildfire in the Texas Panhandle grows to nearly 800 square miles, second-largest in state's history. pic.twitter.com/oYQPyjuBs9 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 28, 2024

