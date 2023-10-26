Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on Thursday, October 26, warned the United States over "genocide" in Gaza. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that if the "genocide" in Gaza continues, the US "will not be spared from this fire". Meanwhile, Israeli troops and tanks briefly raided northern Gaza overnight into Thursday, the military said. The IDF forces struck several militant targets in order to "prepare the battlefield" before a widely expected ground invasion. Israel-Hamas War: Nine Arab Countries Issue Joint Statement, Condemn Targeting of Civilians and Violations of International Law in Gaza.

Iran Warns United States

BREAKING: Iran's foreign minister says that if the 'genocide' in Gaza continues, the US 'will not be spared from this fire'. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 26, 2023

