Thousands of people took to the streets to take part in a historic goodbye of Queen Elizabeth II from Balmoral to Edinburgh. Some threw flowers while others were in tears as the long convoy led by a black hearse wound its way slowly on a six-hour journey to Scotland's capital, where it will stay for two days.

Watch Video:

VIDEO: Tens of thousands of mourners lined the route of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cortege as it left the Scottish retreat where she died, to bid farewell to their longest serving monarch. pic.twitter.com/kcKI78Em3o — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 12, 2022

