Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the Turkey Presidential Election 2023 on Sunday. After winning the Presidential Polls, Erdogan will be ruling Turley for a third decade. After his win in the presidential polls, Erdogan's supporters were seen celebrating his victory outside the presidential palace in Turkey. On Sunday's runoff election, Erdogan got 52.14 per cent against 47.86 per cent of his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu and hence, he will continue to be President until 2028 and will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Turkey's establishment as a Republic, following the collapse of the Ottoman Empire. Turkey Presidential Election 2023 Results: Recep Tayyip Erdogan Wins Again, To Rule Country for Third Decade.

Erdogan Supporters Celebrate Outside Presidential Palace

Erdogan supporters celebrate outside presidential palace.pic.twitter.com/UqehYJ0xx2 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 28, 2023

