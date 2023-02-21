A large metal ball was found Tuesday morning on the shores of Enshyuhama Beach in Shizuoka Prefecture. Japanese coast guard said that they are yet to identity what kind of object it is. According to reports, a ball with a diameter of about 1.5 meters, presumably made of metal, was found on the beach in the Tsuboi district of Hamamatsu city in the morning. A local resident called the police and reported the discovery. Police arrived at the scene and restricted access to the beach due to the possibility of explosion. Japan’s Mummified Mermaid Mystery Solved After Nearly 300 Years, Know What Researchers Found.

Suspicious Ball Found on Japanese Shore:

