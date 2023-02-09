Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky hugged a reporter from BBC Ukraine as he took questions alongside Rishi Sunak on Wednesday at a press conference in Dorset. "Greetings Mr President, I would really like to hug you, but I'm not allowed," the BBC correspondent said to Mr Zelensky. "Why not, please, do give me a hug" the Ukrainian leader responded and came off stage to give her a hug snubbing security protocols. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Talks to PM Narendra Modi Over Phone, Wishes India Successful G20 Presidency.

Volodymyr Zelensky Hugs Reporter:

"I would really like to hug you." This is the moment Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hugged a reporter from BBC Ukraine during a press conference at Lulworth Camp, Dorset pic.twitter.com/hXdQV0y7aG — PA Media (@PA) February 9, 2023

A lovely moment here as President Zelensky ignores security protocols and gives a hug to a Ukrainian reporter who asked for one #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/fDeyT6krnX — Adam Aspinall (@MirrorAsp) February 8, 2023

