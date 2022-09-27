On Tuesday, Vietnam urged people to evacuate as Typhoon Noru intensifies and heads towards the southeast Asian nation. So far, Typhoon Noru has caused at least eight deaths and widespread flooding in the Philippines. According to reports, Vietnam has imposed a curfew and evacuated over 800,000 people as Typhoon Noru heads toward its central region.

Vietnam Braces for Typhoon Noru

Vietnam braces for Typhoon Noru as Philippines cleans up in its wake https://t.co/XTkgkruLwo pic.twitter.com/ffEv4xfyUj — Reuters (@Reuters) September 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)