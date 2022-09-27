Kolkata, September 27: After wrecking havoc in Philippines, Typhoon Noru is likely to enter Bay of Bengal around 1st October. West Bengal and Odisha could be lashed by moderate to heavy showers during Durga Puja festival thanks to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, according to the Meteorological department.

Under the influence of Typhoon Noru, widespread rainfall may occur over several districts of Odisha including Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha and Cuttack. Typhoon Noru: 4 Dead as Super Typhoon Hits Philippines

Here is The Live Tracker of Typhoon Noru:

Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) director G K Das said that a rainy spell is likely in Kolkata and other parts of coastal Bengal from October 2 to 5. However, it was still too early to predict the intensity of the rain as it will depend on the location of the system and its future course. We should have a clearer picture by Wednesday, the official added. Typhoon Noru Hits North Philippines: Thousands Evacuated After Powerful Typhoon Hits Coastal Town of Burdeos on Polillo Island

Typhoon Noru is set to cross Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar before reaching northeast and east-central Bay of Bengal as a cyclonic circulation. The system is likely to reach the Bay of Bengal via Thailand and Myanmar. While on land, the storm will weaken. But once in the sea, it will gain some steam again, said Das.

Typhoon Noru has caused havoc in northern Philippines leaving some people dead, causing floods and power outages and forcing officials to suspend classes and government work in some provinces.

