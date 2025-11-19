On Tuesday, November 19, US President Donald Trump once again repeated his claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan. Notably, Donald Trump claimed while he addressed a bilateral meeting with the Saudi Arabia Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman. "We've done a lot of good with this office. I stopped actually eight wars and appreciated your question before but I've stopped actually 8 wars," Trump said. The US President further said that he had another another one to go with, Putin. "I’m a little surprised at Putin. It’s taken longer than I thought, but we stopped India and Pakistan. Wish I could go through the list. You know the list better than I do," Trump said. Jeffrey Epstein Files: US Senate Unanimously Agree to Pass Epstein Files Bill After Donald Trump’s U-Turn.

Donald Trump Repeats Claim He Stopped War Between India and Pakistan

VIDEO | Washington DC: US president Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump) says, "I have stopped 8 wars, I have another one to go with Putin, but we stopped India and Pakistan." (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/hDILUOcBbM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

