Wesley LePatner, a 43-year-old senior managing director at Blackstone, has been identified as one of the four victims killed in a mass shooting at the firm’s headquarters at 345 Park Avenue in Manhattan on Monday evening, July 28. LePatner, the Global Head of Core+ Real Estate and CEO of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT), was fatally shot by Shane Tamura, 27, inside the Midtown Manhattan office. A married mother, LePatner lived with her husband, Evan, and their children in a USD 7 million Upper East Side apartment. “Words cannot express the devastation we feel. Wesley was a beloved member of the Blackstone family and will be sorely missed,” a company spokesperson said. Manhattan Shooting: 5 Dead, Including Police Officer, After Gunman Shane Tamura Opens Fire at Park Avenue Building Housing NFL HQ; Suspect Later Dies by Suicide.

Blackstone Executive Wesley LePatner Killed in Manhattan Mass Shooting

BREAKING: BLACKSTONE EXECUTIVE WESLEY LEPATNER KILLED IN MANHATTAN SHOOTING — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)