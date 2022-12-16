Dictionary.com recently declared word of the year for 2022. Taking to social media, Dictionary.com said that the word of the year is "woman". "Our #WordOfTheYear is fundamental not just to our vocabulary but to who we are as humans. It’s a word that’s inseparable from the story of 2022," Dictionary.com said. In a separate post, Dictionary.com said that searches for the word "woman" spiked significantly multiple times in relation to separate high-profile events, including the moment when a question about the very definition of the word was posed on the national stage. Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is TIME’s Person of the Year 2022, Check Post Honouring the ‘Spirit of Ukraine’.

It’s a Word That’s Inseparable From the Story of 2022

This year, searches for the word "woman" spiked significantly multiple times in relation to separate high-profile events, including the moment when a question about the very definition of the word was posed on the national stage. #WordOfTheYear https://t.co/3lExL2xmkF — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) December 13, 2022

