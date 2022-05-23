The bodies of 87 people were found under the rubble following a Russian airstrike on the village of Desna in Chernihiv region on May 17. The bodies were found under the rubble at the Ukrainian army’s Desna training ground. "87 people were killed by a Russian airstrike in Chernihiv Oblast on May 17," Said president Volodymyr Zelenskky on Monday.

Check Tweet:

