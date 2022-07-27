Turkey occupy the top spot on the medal tally with two gold at the 2022 World Cadets Wrestling Championships (U17) medal tally, on Wednesday, July 27. They are closely followed by Iran, who have won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals in the competition so far. India are third on the medal tally with one gold and a bronze medal. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the 2022 World Cadets Wrestling Championships (U-17) Medal Tally, you can scroll below. Suraj Wins Gold Medal in Greco-Roman 55kg Category, Achieves Feat at Under-17 World Cadet Championships 2022

The 2022 World Cadets Wrestling Championships (U17) began on July 25 in Rome and is set to finish on July 31. Being hosted in Italy, the competition involves nine nations competing in several wrestling events. For India, Suraj won gold in the Greco-Roman 55kg event, becoming the first Indian to do so in 32 years. This was in addition to Ronit Sharma's silver in the men's 48kg category. India would hope for many more additions to their medal tally in this competition.

2022 World Cadets Wrestling Championships (U17) Medal Tally

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Turkey 2 0 0 2 2 Iran 1 1 2 4 3 India 1 1 0 2 4 USA 1 0 0 1 5 Azerbaijan 0 2 2 4 6 Hungary 0 1 0 1 7 Georgia 0 0 3 3 8 Kazakhstan 0 0 2 2 9 Uzbekistan 0 0 1 1

India were champions of the freestyle category of this competition the last year, when it was held in Hungary. Georgia and USA were the winners in Greco-Roman and women's categories, respectively. The 2021 edition was a 22-nation tournament. With a total of 13 medals won in the competition, India ended second on the medal tally with the top position being grasped by USA (14 medals).

