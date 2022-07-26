Indian wrestler Suraj has clinched gold medal in the Greco-Roman 55kg category event at the 2022 World Cadet Championships here today, July 27. He became the the first Indian wrestler to achieve this feat after 32 years. Last time, India won the top honours at U-17 World Championships in 1992 through Pappu Yadav's gold winning moment.

Check the tweet:

Another Historic Feat after 32 years 🤩🤩 Suraj wins Gold in Greco-Roman (GR) 🤼‍♂️ 55kg event at the 2022 World Cadet Championships #WrestleRome; becoming 🇮🇳's 1st GR U-17 World Champion in 32 yrs 🔥🔥 Pappu Yadav was the last U17 World Champion in 1990 📸 @wrestling#Wrestling pic.twitter.com/0esZYPzz9u — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 26, 2022

