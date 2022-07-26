Indian wrestler Suraj has clinched gold medal in the Greco-Roman 55kg category event at the 2022 World Cadet Championships here today, July 27. He became the the first Indian wrestler to achieve this feat after 32 years. Last time, India won the top honours at U-17 World Championships in 1992 through Pappu Yadav's gold winning moment.

