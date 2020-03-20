A '40-Year Curse Cycle' Affecting Tokyo Olympics 2020, Says Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso

2020 Tokyo Olympics medals (Photo Credits: tokyo2020.org)

Sporting events around the world have been either cancelled or postponed because of the growing coronavirus fears. There are clouds over Tokyo Olympics 2020, which are scheduled to take place in July. However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not taken any call yet and are confident of going ahead with the event as of now. Meanwhile, Japan’s Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso has said the upcoming edition of the Games are “cursed” as there is a possibility of it being cancelled. With Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Doubt Amid Coronavirus, Here’s a Look at Times When Summer Olympic Games Were Cancelled.

Aso believes that there is a 40-year cycle which affects the Games. “It’s a problem that’s happened every 40 years – it’s the cursed Olympics, and that’s a fact,” Aso was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Though the 1900 edition of the Games, which took place in Paris, went smoothly, the 1940 and then 1980 editions saw disruption. 1940 Olympic Games were cancelled because of the World War. In 1980, the Games saw only 80 countries participating while 66 countries boycotted the event. Gymnastics Test Event for Tokyo Olympics 2020 Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

Recently, IOC stated that coronavirus is affecting the preparations for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.“The situation around the COVID-19 virus is also impacting the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and is changing day by day. The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage.”