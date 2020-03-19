With Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Doubt Amid Coronavirus, Here’s a Look at Times When Summer Olympic Games Were Cancelled

Tokyo Olympics (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo are scheduled to take place from July 24 onwards. With coronavirus scare growing day by day, there is a possibility of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics either getting postponed or cancelled. However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the organising body of the games, has decided not to cancel or postpone Tokyo Olympics 2020 as of now. In an official communication, it stated, “the situation around the COVID-19 virus is also impacting the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and is changing day by day. The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage.” Gymnastics Test Event for Tokyo Olympics 2020 Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

Major sporting events around the world have been either cancelled or postponed already. NBA, Indian Premier League 2020, La Liga, English Premier League and French Open are some of the sporting events that have been postponed amid the COVID-19. Interestingly, French Open, the Tennis Grand Slam, was scheduled to begin in late May but have been pushed back to September. At this point in time, it appears Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be eventually cancelled or rescheduled. If cancelled, it will be the fourth time that the Summer Olympics will not take place. Here is a look at three occasions when the Olympic Games were cancelled. French Open 2020 Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Tennis Tournament Rescheduled for September 20.

1916 Summer Olympics: It was the sixth edition of the Olympic Games and were to take place in Berlin, Germany. The preparation for the event began in 1912 but were cancelled because of World War I or World War One, which started in 1914 and lasted till 1918.

1940 Summer Olympics: The 12th edition of the Summer Games were cancelled because of the World War II or the Second Sino-Japanese War which started around 1939. The Games were scheduled to be held in Tokyo first, but in 1938 the organisers withdrew. The Games were then awarded to Helsinki in Finland, but were cancelled.

1944 Summer Olympics: The Summer Games had to be cancelled back to back due to World War II. The 13th edition of the Games were scheduled to be held in London, England.

Even though the IOC has said that it is committed to conduct the Summer Olympics this year, given the grim situation at present, it appears that we could witness the Games being cancelled for the fourth time in history. Let’s hope that’s not the case, and things get better.