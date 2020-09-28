India’s first and only individual Olympics gold medalist, Abhinav Bindra celebrates his 38th birthday on September 28, 2020 (Monday). Bindra won the Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics which was also India’s first Olympic gold medal since 1980. Bindra is the first Indian to have held the World and Olympic titles for men’s 10-metre air rifle events concurrently. Bindra has also won nine medals at the Commonwealth Games and three gold medals at the Asian Games. As he celebrates his 39th birthday, take a look at some lesser-known facts about Abhinav Bindra. Olympics Around the Corner, Would Be Lovely to Have Athletes Train Together: Bindra.

Bindra has won over 150 medals in his 22-year career and has also received the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to sports over the years. He has also served as a goodwill ambassador for the Indian contingent during the 2016 Rio Olympics. Bindra retired from shooting post the 2016 Olympics and has been appointed to the post by the Indian Olympics Contingent (IOA. Take a look at some interesting facts about the Bindra.

Abhinav Bindra was born in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on September 28, 1982

Abhinav Bindra was born with a -2 power in both eyes and that soon turned into -4 power when he took up shooting as a career

Bindra is India's first-ever World Champion. He won a gold medal in 10m Air Rifles at the 2006 World Championship in Zagreb

Abhinav Bindra is the first Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Olympic Games in the 10 m Air Rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Game

Bindra is the only Indian to simultaneously hold both the World Championship and the Olympic gold medal

Bindra also won another gold medal at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games

Abhinav Bindra was only 14 when he participated in the 1998 Commonwealth Games, making him the youngest participant at the event

In 2018, the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) bid bestowed him with the prestigious "Blue Cross," the highest shooting honour

The Olympic gold wasn't the only history Abhinav Bindra made in his shooting career. From making his debut at the age of 15 as the youngest participant in the 1998 Commonwealth Games and the 2000 Olympic Games, he went to become a seven-time Commonwealth medallist, including a four-time gold medallist. Bindra won three successive gold medals in the 10m Air Rifle Pairs event and also clinched his maiden gold in the 10m Air Rifle singles event in 2014. He was also a gold-medallist at the Asian Shooting Championships in Doha.

