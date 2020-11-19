Abhishek Bachchan has revisited Jaipur Pink Panthers’ win in the Pro Kabbadi League with a snap on social media. Jaipur Pink Panthers who had won the first won championship as they won against U Mumba. Back then Abhishek Bachchan’s team had won the tournament by beating U Mumbai by 11 points in 2014. Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture of the team holding the trophy on social media and said that he is confident that the Jaipur Pink Panthers will make a good comeback this season. The snap also featured the ‘Dostana’ actor and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. PKL 2020 Set to Offer 8 Crore in Prize Money for Season 7.

Needless to say that they were quite happy with the win and the picture is making several rounds on social media. Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "6 years ago we started this exciting journey on a winning note. The 1st ever champions of the @ProKabaddi league! We roared like panthers do! I am confident that my #SonsOfTheSoil will come back stronger." The owner of the team also used an emoji with flexed biceps. Check out the picture shared by Abhishek Bachchan.

6 years ago we started this exciting journey on a winning note. The 1st ever champions of the @ProKabaddi league! We roared like panthers do! I am confident that my #SonsOfTheSoil will come back stronger 💪🏽 @PrimeVideoIN @JaipurPanthers pic.twitter.com/hS4uTIFSaZ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 19, 2020

The PKL 2020 was supposed to begin in June but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the schedule was shifted. The auctions for the PKL 2020, were supposed to be held in April this year. We are waiting for updates about the same.

