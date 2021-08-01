PV Sindhu has clinched a bronze medal as she won against He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. No sooner this happened, a loud roar echoed in the court. It took only a couple of games for Sindhu to win her second Olympics medal. The ace shuttler dominated the game right from the start and began to push Bingjiao on the backfoot. It looked as if she has stepped onto the court only to win the match and clinch glory for India. With this, she became the Indian female athlete to clinch a medal at two Olympic Games. Needless to say, all the netizens hailed Sindhu for her feat. India’s Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medal Tally Live Updated

Talking about the game, Sindhu looked much better in terms of playing shots and creating beautiful angles. The ace shuttler made badminton look so easy and clinching points was quite a cakewalk for the Indian. The moment Sindhu was just a point away she was motivating herself to get that one point as soon as possible. No sooner, she got the last point, the entire nation rejoiced by PV Sindhu. Now first check out the video where Sindhu created history and then the reactions from President Ramnath Kovind, Virender Sehwag and many others. PV Sindhu Wins Bronze in Women’s Singles Badminton at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Becomes First Indian Woman To Win Two Olympic Medals.

Here's the moment when Sindhu created history:

Reactions:

P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2021

Virender Sehwag:

Isaayi Muslim Sikh Hindu, Sabko jodein #PVSindhu . First Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Congratulations on the #Bronze pic.twitter.com/D0CvxszTC4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 1, 2021

Wasim Jaffer:

Anurag Thakur

SMASHING VICTORY PV Sindhu !!! 🏸 You dominated the game & made history #Tokyo2020 ! An Olympic medalist twice over! 🥉 India 🇮🇳 is so proud of you & awaits your return! YOU DID IT ! pic.twitter.com/kpxAAYQLrh — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 1, 2021

VVS Laxman

Medals in successive Olympics.#PVSindhu , you have made the country proud. Tremendous achievement on becoming the first Indian woman and only the second Indian athlete to win two individual medals. So grateful for the joy you have given us all. pic.twitter.com/1H7wsk54ID — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 1, 2021

Naveen Patnaik:

Well done! Congratulate @Pvsindhu1 on her historic win to secure the Bronze medal in #Tokyo2020 #Badminton finals. Her triumph, the consecutive Olympic medals and grit is both exemplary and inspiring. Wish her my best. #Cheer4India #PVSindhu — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 1, 2021

Digvijay Singh Deo

Not the result we hoped for but the World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying was just too good on the day. Sindhu needs to quickly get over this and focus on the Bronze Medal match. @WIONews — Digvijay Singh Deo (@DiggySinghDeo) July 31, 2021

So far India has won three medals. Mirabai Chanu was the first one who got a Silver Medal in Weighlifting. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has assured India of another medal and now Sindhu adds on to the kitty. Kudos to you girl!

