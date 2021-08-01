PV Sindhu on Sunday, August 1, became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals as she defeated China's He Bingjiao in straight games to win bronze at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

#TokyoOlympics: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu wins bronze medal after defeating China's He Bingjiao 21- 13, 21-15 in women's singles match India now has two medals (1 silver & 1 bronze) in the ongoing Olympics. Earlier, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu bagged silver medal in the Games. pic.twitter.com/UNdOfTBuSP — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

