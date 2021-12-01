India's golden girl PV Sindhu is all set to take on Line Christophersen in the BWF World Tour Finals 2021 which is a five-day event held in Bali. This match will begin at 02.30 pm IST. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the Group Stage match. This will be the Group Stage match. The BWF World Tour Finals will bring out the best of shuttlers from various countries. From India seven shuttlers have been qualified for the tournament. BWF World Tour Finals 2021 Preview.

This has so far been India's best representation for the tournament. The two shuttlers have come across each other earlier this year. The Indian badminton ace has walked away with the title on both occasions. PV Sindhu leads Line Christophersen 2-0 in the head-to-head. Their most recent meeting happened earlier in October where the Indian ace walked away with 21-19, 21-9. Check out the live streaming details of the match below.

When is PV Sindhu vs Line Christophersen, BWF World Tour Finals 2021, Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

PV Sindhu vs Line Christophersen, BWF World Tour Finals 2021 will be played in Balo. The match will take place on December 1, 2021 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to tentatively begin at 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of PV Sindhu vs Line Christophersen, BWF World Tour Finals 2021 Badminton Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the PV Sindhu vs Line Christophersen, BWF World Tour Finals 2021 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of PV Sindhu vs Line Christophersen, BWF World Tour Finals 2021 Badminton Match?

Fans can also watch PV Sindhu vs Line Christophersen match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of BWF World Tour Finals 2021, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match. The official account of the BWF World Tour Finals will be bringing live updates of the game.

