Balbir Singh Kullar, Former Indian Hockey Player and Olympic Medallist, Dies at 77

New Delhi, March 1: Former Indian hockey player Balbir Singh Kullar, who was part of the the team that won bronze at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, died at the age of 77 on Sunday. He is survived by his wife, one son and two daughters.

Hockey India (HI) made the announcement on its official Twitter handle. "We are deeply saddened by the demise of our former hockey player and a two-time Olympic medallist, Balbir Singh Kullar. We send out our heartfelt condolences to his family," HI said in its tweet. Hockey India Announces Squad for FIH Hockey Pro League 2020.

Kullar was born in Jalandhar district, Punjab and made his debut for the Indian team in 1963 in Lyon, France. He played and flourished primarily as an inside forward in his international career.

Apart from the bronze at the 1968 Olympics, Kullar also won gold at the 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok. He was conferred the Arjuna Award in 1999 and the Padma Shri in 2009.