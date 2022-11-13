The 2022 F1 season enters its penultimate race of the year as we head to Interlagos for the Brazilian GP. The 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix will be held at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2022 (Sunday). Following the qualifying and sprint, the drivers will be ready for the main event. Meanwhile, fans searching for Brazilian GP live streaming details, scroll down below. Formula 1: Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003-GA Sold For 13 million Swiss Francs at Auction.

Mercedes duo George Russel and Lewis Hamilton will start at the front of the grid after the sprint. Meanwhile, Carlos Sians who finished in the second spot yesterday will start seventh after a penalty. World champions Max Verstappen will be in third with team-mate Sergio Perez alongside him. Kevin Magnussen, who took pole in qualifying will start eight with Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris ahead of him.

When is the 2022 Brazilian GP Main Race? Know Date, Time & Venue

The action at the 2022 Brazilian GP will be held at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paolo. The main race is scheduled to begin on November 13, 2022 (Sunday) and has a start time of 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast Of 2022 Brazilian GP Main Race on TV?

Star Sports network are the official broadcasters of F1 in India and will be telecasting the races on its TV channels. So fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the 2022 Brazilian GP main race on their TV sets.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of 2022 Brazilian GP Main Race?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform will be streaming F1 for its fans in India. So interested can tune into Disney+ Hotstar App or website to watch the 2022 Brazilian GP main race live streaming.

