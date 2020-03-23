Canada, Australia First Two Countries to Pull Out of 2020 Tokyo Olympics Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Olympics Logo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Canada and Australia have become the first two nations to pull out of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Canada won’t send its athletes to the Tokyo Olympics unless the Games are postponed by a year, the country’s Olympic committee said in a statement, while Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison informed the press that the country’s worldwide travel ban applies to Olympic athletes. Australia have already closed its borders because of the COVID-19 spread that caused devastating effect worldwide. Both the nation’s decisions come hours after the International Olympic Committee announced that in four weeks’ time it will make a decision fate of the summer games. Tokyo Olympic 2020: Thousands Flock to See Olympic Flame in Japan Despite Coronavirus Fears.

In a joint statement, the Olympic and Paralympic committee stated, “Canada, have made the difficult decision to not send Canadian teams to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer of 2020. While we recognize the inherent complexities around a postponement, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community. This is not solely about athlete health – it is about public health.” Canada Bars Athletes From Participating in 2020 Tokyo Olympics Due to COVID-19 Risks.

The statement from the two national committees of Canada also read that it was willing to help the IOC and offer full support “in helping navigate all the complexities that rescheduling the Games will bring.” But “it is not safe for our athletes, and the health and safety of their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training towards these Games. In fact, it runs counter to the public health advice which we urge all Canadians to follow.” Tokyo Games 2020: Japan PM Shinzo Abe Hints At Olympics Postponement After Coronavirus Death Toll Surge.

Meanwhile, Australia have asked their athletes to start preparing for the Games in 2021. "It's clear the Games can't be held in July," Australian chef-de-mission Ian Chesterman said after an Australian Olympic Committee emergency board meeting. "Australian athletes should prepare for a Tokyo Olympic Games in the northern summer of 2021.”

Canada has become the first nation to threaten to boycott the Olympics in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and with Australia restricting the travelling of its citizens to other countries and several others threatening to pull out if the Tokyo 2020 is not postponed, it looks a matter of time. Tokyo Olympics 2020 is scheduled to start on July 24 and will run through August 09, 2020.

Earlier, the IOC announced that it will make a decision on the postponement of Tokyo 2020 in four weeks. While Japan PM Shinzo Abe, after weeks of maintaining his resolve in going ahead with the Olympics as per schedule, showed hints of a perhaps postponing it in the light of the ravaging effects of COVID-19. “I want to hold the Olympics and Paralympics perfectly, as proof that the human race will conquer the new coronavirus,” Abe said.