Abhishek Sharma has created history, becoming only the third Indian batter after Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to become the No. 1 ranked batter ICC T20I Rankings. Sharma (829) has dethroned Australia's Travis Head (814), who, after a year or so, has dropped down after a poor WI vs AUS T20I 2025 series. Abhishek's rise in T20I has been phenomenal, having burst onto the scene last year and producing scintillating performances against South Africa and England, respectively. Interestingly, the third place in the ICC T20I Rankings for batters is occupied by India's Tilak Varma (804). India's current T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, was the number one-ranked batter before Head leapfrogged over the explosive batter. Virat Kohli, who was the first Indian batter to hold the number one spot in T20Is, maintained his position at the top largely between 2014 and 2017. Latest ICC Rankings 2025: England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt Regains Top Spot in ODI After India Series.

Abhishek Sharma Claims Top-Spot in T20I Rankings

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma claims top spot among batters in latest ICC T20I Rankings. #T20I pic.twitter.com/Htbh2OzsRW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)