Adam Gilchrist became one of the trends on social media after he wrongly offered a condolatory message to Navdeep Saini for the demise of his father instead of Mohammed Siraj. The netizens took to social media and corrected the former Australian wicket-keeper. Adam Gilchrist took to social media and apologised to Saini and Siraj for the goof-up. This happened when the former Aussie wicket-keeper was commentating during the first ODI game between India and Australia. The first ODI between India and Australia is currently underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Navdeep Saini came into bowl in the seventh over. India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Live Score Updates.

Adam Gilchrist who was on his duties in the commentary box offered his heartfelt condolences to the pacer only to be schooled by the netizens that it was Siraj's father who had passed away. As we all remember, just after the Indian team reached Australia. The Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler was offered to fly back home but he instead preferred to stay back. For now, let's have a look at the clip where Gilchrist goofed up and then the tweets of Gilchrist.

You ⁦@ShaneWarne⁩ ⁦@gilly381⁩ guys got it wrong! It was Mohammed Siraj's father who passed away not Saini's. ⁦@FoxCricket⁩ pic.twitter.com/b2tyyo7u2l — Gary Singh (@gsbapla) November 27, 2020

.@gilly381 - Father of Mohammed Siraj passed away, not Navdeep Saini. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) November 27, 2020

No Australian commentators, Saini’s father did not pass away. It was Siraj. Not all RCB players look alike. — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) November 27, 2020

Only in cricket where commentators can't remember facts. It was Siraj's father and not Saini... — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 27, 2020

@FoxCricket Siraj lost his father not Saini 😢 condolences to Siraj’s family #INDvAUS — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) November 27, 2020

Yes, thanks @anshu2912 I realize I was mistaken in my mention. Huge apologies for my error, to both @navdeepsaini96 and Mohammed Siraj. 🙏😌 https://t.co/618EUIEyNU — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) November 27, 2020

Talking about the match, the Australians have a had a great start with David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch both scoring half-centuries each. The Indian bowlers have wicketless so far.

