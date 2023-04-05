Pace in pace! A fiery delivery from Adam Milne broke Pathum Nissanka’s bat into two during the second T20I between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on April 5. This incident happened in the first over of the contest when Nissanka offered a defensive shot to the pacy delivery. The ball, bowled at a good length, hit the splice of the bat and broke the handle. The interesting moment in the match left commentators surprised as Nissanka was later seen trying to rip out the broken handle from the bat. Nissanka was batting on four when this happened and he was eventually dismissed for nine runs, with Milne being the bowler. WOW! Fan Accurately Predicts Dasun Shanaka and Jason Roy's Signing for IPL 2023 by Gujarat Titans and KKR Respectively, See Post.

Watch Adam Milne Break Pathum Nissanka's Bat here

🚨 BROKEN BAT 🚨 Adam Milne with a ☄️ breaking Nissanka’s bat 😮 Watch BLACKCAPS v Sri Lanka live and on-demand on Spark Sport #SparkSport #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/F2uI6NiUni — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) April 5, 2023

New Zealand produced a stunning comeback in this match to level the series after they had lost the opener to Sri Lanka via a Super Over. With his express pace, Milne was the wrecker-in-chief with a five-wicket haul. It was the first time he had taken five wickets in a T20I and became the third New Zealand cricketer to achieve this feat. Dhananjaya de Silva (37) and Kusal Perera (35) were the top scorers for Sri Lanka as they could eventually manage just 141 runs in 19 overs. In response, New Zealand came up with an emphatic batting effort, chasing down the target in just 14.4 overs. Opener Tim Seifert was the best batter for New Zealand in this match, with the right-hander smashing 79 runs off 43 deliveries. His powerful knock included three fours and six sixes. Opener Chad Bowes also contributed with a quickfire 31 off just 15 deliveries. ‘Great Gesture’ Hardik Pandya Joins Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad for Ramadan Sehri Following Gujarat Titans’ Win Over Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 (See Pic).

With this result, the series is now tied 1-1, with both teams looking forward to winning the decider, which will be played at the Queenstown Events Centre on April 8.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2023 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).