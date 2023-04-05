Defending champion Gujarat Titans have roped in Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka as the replacement of injured Kane Williamson for the rest of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Earlier Williamson injured himself while attempting a catch during the opening match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, Jason Roy has been signed by Kolkata Knight Riders to replace Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Shakib, who has been one of the best foreigners in KKR's history, will be unavailable for this season's IPL. Hence KKR decided to replace him. IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Sign Dasun Shanaka As Replacement for Injured Kane Williamson.

Shanaka's announcement was made official through a post from IPL on Tuesday (April 4) evening. Meanwhile, Jason Roy was officially announced by IPL on Wednesday, April 5. Interestingly, a fan already predicted both the news accurately before the official announcements.

Taking to Twitter, the fan shared a picture of Dasun Shanaka's Instagram profile which showed that the Sri Lankan cricketer was following only one IPL team, Gujarat Titans. In another picture, the fan posted Jason Roy's Instagram profile. Similar to Shanaka, Roy was also following only one IPL team and that was Kolkata Knight Riders.

From here, the fan actually jumped to the conclusion. Later when both predictions came out to be true, the post got viral among cricket fans.

Fan Accurately Predicts Dasun Shanaka and Jason Roy's Signing for IPL 2023

Defending champion Gujarat Titans have made a brilliant start to their IPL 2023 campaign. They have won two out of their first two matches and are currently at the top of the table with 4 points from 2 matches. A player like Shanaka, who has proved himself time and again in the international circuit, will surely add great depth to the Gujarat squad. IPL 2023: KKR Sign Jason Roy As Shakib Al Hasan's Replacement.

Unlike Gujarat, KKR had a rough start. They lost their first match against Punjab Kings in Mohali. During the PBKS match, KKR's top order did not perform to their potential. Now adding an explosive batter like Jason Roy to their setup will surely give them a much-needed boost.

