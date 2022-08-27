The 15th edition of the Asia cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 27 to September 11, 2022. Originally the Asia Cup was to be held in September 2020, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Asia cup is a biennial event alternating between ODI and T20I. This time around the tournament will be played in a Twenty20 International format in video of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in October and November. Team Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Squad and Match List: Get AFG Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Continental T20 Tournament.

Afghanistan is one of the participating teams in the Asia Cup 2022. This will be Afghanistan's third participation at the competition. Until 2016 they qualified only once, coming through the qualifiers in the year 2014 and it was their first appearance in the ACC Asia cup. Afghanistan was granted ICC full membership in 2017 and automatically qualified for the 2018 Asia cup and also qualified for the 15th edition by being the ICC full member nation.

In their two appearances, Afghanistan finished fourth in both of them. This is the first time they will be playing the T20I edition of the competition and this might help them finish at the higher ranks and might also reach the finals. Asia Cup 2022: History and Past Winners List of the Continental Cricket Tournament Ahead of the Upcoming Edition in UAE.

Afghanistan At Asia Cup History

Team Appearances Best Result Played Won Loss Tie NR Win% Afghanistan 2 Super 4 9 3 5 1 0 33.33

Afghanistan in group B along with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be starting off the competition with their first match against Sri Lanka on August 27, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Afghanistan squad will be led by Mohammad Nabi, as they head into their third Asian championship and first of the T20I format.

