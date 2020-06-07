Afghanistan Cricket Board Shares Images of Players Training at Camp After Forced Break Due COVID-19 Pandemic (See Pics)

Afghanistan Players Resume Practice. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kabul, June 7: Under strict health protocols, the cricketers of Afghanistan national team, including star spinner Rashid Khan, on Sunday resumed their training after the COVID-19 forced break brought the world to a standstill. The Afghanistan Cricket Board shared pictures of the players -- training with masks on and maintaining social distancing norms -- on their official Twitter handle. "National players resume training at Kabul Cricket Stadium under relevant health guidelines!" the post read along with the photos.

The board had on Saturday announced the commencement of the training camp. "Afghan National players will take part in a month-long training camp organised by Afghanistan Cricket Board in Kabul Cricket Stadium from tomorrow," it said in a statement on their official website on Saturday. Afghanistan Cricket Board to Cut 25 Percent Salaries of Coaching Staff Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis.

Afghanistan Cricket Board's Tweet

Pictures: National players resume training at Kabul Cricket Stadium under relevant health guidelines ! #AfghanAtalan pic.twitter.com/V1kFNH6vJs — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) June 7, 2020

"This camp will be held under the relevant health guidelines and in close coordination with the ICC, WHO and the ministry of public health of Afghanistan to avoid the spread of COVID-19. "The camp will be focused on strengthening their batting, bowling and overall performance as part of their preparations for upcoming competitions," the statement added.

The players taking part in the camp are: Asghar Afghan(C ), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazrathullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omerzai, Samiullah Shinwari, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Sayed Shirzad, Darwish Rasooli, Zahir Khan Paktin, Farid Malik, Hamza Hotak and Sharafudin Ashraf.