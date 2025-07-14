Mumbai, July 14: South Africa batter Aiden Markram has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for June 2025, thanks to his crucial all-round display in the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia at Lord’s. The 30-year-old played a defining role in ending South Africa’s 27-year wait for a senior ICC title, scoring 136 runs and taking two key wickets in the final. Rising to the occasion, the South African opener produced a standout performance - one of the most memorable in the tournament’s history - to lead his team to their first-ever World Test Championship crown. Harry Brook Dethrones Joe Root To Become Number One Test Batter in Latest ICC Rankings After IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

"It is a privilege to receive this award. To contribute to a ICC World Test Championship win for our team and South Africa is something that means a lot to me," Markram said upon winning the award.

“Winning the final at Lord's is a historic moment for South African cricket, and it is something we will all remember forever. This victory was only possible due to the combined efforts of the entire team, with crucial contributions from KG (Kagiso Rabada) and Tembs (Temba Bavuma)."

Markram’s influence on the final began with the ball, as he was brought in to disrupt a blossoming partnership between Steve Smith and Beau Webster. He made an immediate impact, dismissing Smith with just his sixth delivery - an early breakthrough that set the tone for an unforgettable match.

His first outing with the bat, however, was short-lived. The right-hander was dismissed for a duck by Mitchell Starc, leaving plenty to prove in the second innings.

That redemption came in spectacular fashion. With South Africa trailing by 74 runs and Australia adding a frustrating 59-run stand for the last wicket, the pressure was mounting. Markram stepped up once again - first by claiming the final wicket of Josh Hazlewood, then by orchestrating a remarkable turnaround with the bat.

Set a challenging target of 282, Markram anchored the chase with calm assurance. Despite the early loss of Ryan Rickelton, he built steady, crucial stands alongside Wiaan Mulder and captain Temba Bavuma. West Indies All-Rounder Hayley Matthews Wins ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award for June 2025.

When Bavuma suffered an injury scare and considered retiring hurt, it was Markram’s words in the dressing room that inspired him to continue. Their partnership became the backbone of South Africa’s pursuit, driving them to the cusp of victory.

Markram’s innings eventually ended on a brilliant 136 - a knock marked by elegance, resilience and flawless shot selection. More than just a match-winner, Markram’s performance carved his name into the annals of South African cricket history, delivering a long-awaited ICC title in unforgettable fashion.

