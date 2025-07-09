Harry Brook, after his stellar performance in the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025, with a 158 in the first innings, has managed to dethrone Joe Root to become the number one-ranked Test batter in the latest ICC Rankings. Root, who suffered failures in both innings, dropped to the second spot in the ICC ranking as Brook took an 18-point lead over his more accomplished teammate. Meanwhile, India's captain Shubman Gill has gained 15 places and climbed to sixth place, with Yashasvi Jaiswal holding the fourth spot behind Kane Williamson. Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is the third Indian batter in the top 10 ICC Test Rankings for batsmen. Michael Atherton Says Ben Stokes’ Batting Form Has Declined Every Year Since Becoming England Captain.

Harry Brook Claims Top Spot

