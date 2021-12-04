Ajaz Patel is one name that has been trending on social media for the Kiwi skipper scalped a 10-wicket during India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 on the second day. The Kiwi spinner became the third bowler to achieve this feat. The historic feat made him join the elite club of Anil Kumble and Jim Laker who scalped 10 wickets in an inning. Kumble achieved the feat in 1999 against Pakistan at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. Laker scalped 10 wickets in 1956 against Australia. In this article, we shall bring to you the list of the highest wicket-takers in one inning. Anil Kumble Welcomes Ajaz Patel to 10-Wicket Club, Posts a Tweet Hailing Kiwi Spinner’s Effort.

Ajaz displayed perfect grit at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Day 2 for India started with the home team losing a couple of early wickets and then after Mayank Agarwal's 150 and Axar Patel's half-century, Ajaz Patel got into action and once again ran through the batting order. He bowled for 47.5 over and 12 maidens. George A Lohmann stands on number four as he slapped nine wickets against South Africa.

Check Out the List of Highest Wicket-Takers in an Inning

Sr No Player Year Country Overs Bowled Wickets Opponent 1 Jim Laker in 1956 England 51.2 10 Australia 2 Anil Kumble 1999 India 26.3 10 Pakistan 3 Ajaz Patel 2021 India 47.5 10 India 4 George A Lohmann 1896 England 14.2 9 South Africa 5 Jim Laker 1956 England 16.4 9 Australia

Talking about the second Test match Day 2, the Indian bowlers continue to dominate the Kiwis as they have only made 62 runs in the first innings. Stay tuned to this space for more updates related to the game.

