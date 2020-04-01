Ajit Wadekar Birth Anniversary Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Former Indian Test Captain

Ajit Wadekar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Ajit Wadekar, arguably India’s best captain in the longest format of the game was born on this day (April 1) in 1941. Wadekar made his first-class debut for Bombay in 1958 and made his foray into international cricket in 1966 against the mighty West Indies at the Brabourne Stadium in Bombay. Wadekar represented India in 37 Test matches, scoring 2,113 runs at an average of 31.07 and also played for the Men in Blue in two ODI’s. On Ajit Wdekar’s birth anniversary, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him. Ajit Wadekar, One of the Most Elegant Left-Handers I Have Played With: Former Indian Cricketer Erapalli Prasanna.

Born in Bombay, Wadekar captained his city’s domestic side before becoming one of India’s greatest captains. He captained the national team which won the series in West Indies and England. Under his captaincy, India won five matches in the Caribbean’s in the early 1970s and also recorded successive series wins over England.

Lesser-Known Facts About Ajit Wadekar