Mumbai, October 21: Australian pacer Scott Boland has shared his excitement of facing England in the iconic Ashes series at home coming summer. The 36-year-old also stated that he doesn’t mind being the 12th man on the side and making way for someone, who deserves a place in the XI. Scott Boland expressed confidence in making it to the XI sometime in the series and said that he knows that he’ll be the first to be called up 'if something does happen', or if the team looks for a bowling change in the lineup. Steve Smith Provides Update on Australia Test Captain Pat Cummins’ Back Stress Fracture Injury, Says ‘He Got a Few Things To Tick Off To Get Into His Bowling’.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn’t excited by what’s coming up this summer. Every summer that comes up, I want to be in the team and playing a part. I’m still happy being 12th man if I do miss out, because I know I’m next in line if something does happen, or if they want a change of change of bowler, or if they want to play four quicks, which probably won’t happen in Australia."

"But there’s nothing better than being in the Australian squad for a Test something like this. I said the other day that all the past players are going to come out and have their opinion. So they can do that. We are just going to concentrate on our cricket," Boland told reporters at the MCG on Tuesday.

Boland, who claimed eight wickets against New South Wales in his recent Sheffield Shield outing, cited that game against the Blues as evidence that he can dismiss opposition batters even if they have the advantage for a while. Steve Smith Weighs on Marnus Labuschagne for Making Strong Case Australia's Playing XI Ahead of Ashes 2025–26, Says ‘He’s Done a Lot of Things Right’.

"It's not really me showing my skills against them. It’s probably more (that) I believe in my skills. So it’s just me wanting to put out a really good performance. I’m a proud cricketer. I want to put in my best performance every time I can. So that’s probably the main thing. I know that there’s going to be spells where, even the other day, I was going at five to six an over, (but) I think I’m getting better at managing my mind around all that stuff."

“Sometimes, when you’re used to going in Shield games ... at two an over, you look up and you are going at five or six, it’s a bit different, so I think it’s just about managing those emotions. I think I did it pretty well the other day and was able to fight back and bowl one really good spell," he added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2025 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).