Australia and West Indies will face off against each other in their final Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup 2021. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 06, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams have very different objectives heading into the game and will be aiming for maximum points. So ahead of the AUS vs WI clash, we take a look at the head-to-head records, key players and other things to know. Dwayne Bravo Retirement: West Indies All-Rounder to Retire from International Cricket After ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The equation is simple for Australia, win and be in the pole position to qualify for the semi-finals while a defeat will see them depend on England beating South Africa and the net run rate. Meanwhile, West Indies have already been knocked out of the competition but will be aiming to end their disappointing campaign on a high against one of the biggest rivals. David Warner Wishes Fans on the Occasion of Diwali 2021, Check Australian Cricketer's Instagram Post.

AUS vs WI, T20 Head-to-Head

Australia and West Indies have met each other 16 times in T20Is and it is the Caribbean outfit that has the better head-to-head record, winning 10 games while the Aussies have six wins to their name. The teams have met of five occasions at World T20s and West Indies have record three victories.

AUS vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 38, Key Players

Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell will play an important role for Australia in the game Ravi Rampaul and Shimron Hetmyer will have huge responsibilities for West Indies.

AUS vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 38, Mini-Battles

Aaron Finch vs Ravi Rampaul will be one of the key battles to look forward to while Adam Zampa vs Shimron Hetmyer will also be an important clash.

AUS vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 38, Venue and Timing

The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 06, 2021 (Saturday). The AUS vs WI encounter has a start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 03:00 pm.

AUS vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 38, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast Australia vs West Indies match live on Star Sports channels. The AUS vs WI match in T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the AUS vs WI live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

AUS vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 38 Likely Playing XIs

Australia Likely Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies Likely Playing XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul

