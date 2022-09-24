Australia Legends and South Africa Legends Legends will face off against each other in match 15 of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022. The clash will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on September 24, 2022 (Saturday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends, 2022 Road Safety World Series live streaming details, scroll down below. Most Runs in Road Safety World Series 2022.

This is a rescheduled match and both teams will be looking to take a step forward toward the knockout phase of the competition. Australia bounced back from their opening game defeat with a win and will look to build on it. Meanwhile, South Africa have had a mixed run of results and are looking for some consistency.

When Is Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on September 24, 2022 (Saturday). The game has a start time of 03:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for Road Safety World Series 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhit and Sports 18 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the AUS-L vs SA-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Voot, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Voot app and website to catch the action live for free. The match can also be watched on JioTV for Jio subscribers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2022 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).