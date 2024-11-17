West Indies National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: West Indies will clash against England in the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing five-match series. West Indies National Cricket Team managed to win the fourth ODI against England National Cricket Team and deny the visitors a shot at aiming for a white-wash, having already won the first three encounters. The WI vs ENG 5th T20I will provide the Windies with a chance to reduce the margin of defeat. Meanwhile for WI vs ENG 5th T20I 2024 live streaming online and TV telecast readers can scroll down England vs West Indies 4th T20I 2024: Evin Lewis Plays Explosive Inning to Help Windies Register Their Second Highest Run-Chase (Watch Video).

In a high-scoring WI vs ENG 4th T20I, the hosts chased down 219 with one over to spare, after Evin Lewis and Shai Hope's mammoth 136-run stand for the first wicket. Skipper Rovman Powell also played a cameo of 38 runs. For England, Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell slammed 55 and 65*, respectively.

When is WI vs ENG 5th T20I 2024? Know Date , Time and Venue

WI vs ENG 5th T20I will be played on Monday, November 18. The West Indies vs England fifth T20I will be held at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia and begin at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). WI vs ENG 4th T20I 2024: Shai Hope, Evin Lewis Half-Centuries Power West Indies to Five-Wicket Win Over England.

Where to Watch WI vs ENG 5th T20I 2024 Live Telecast?

An absence of a broadcaster in India will stop fans from watching the live telecast of WI vs ENG 5th T20I. Meaning, that West Indies vs England's fifth T20I will not be available to be viewed on TV in India. For the WI vs ENG 5th T20I 2024 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch WI vs ENG 5th T20I 2024 Live Streaming Online?

In India, FanCode are the official live streaming partner for WI vs ENG T20I Series 2024. Fans looking for online viewing options can catch all the WI vs ENG 5th T20I 2024 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will require a pass.

