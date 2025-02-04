Mumbai, February 4: India T20I opener Abhishek Sharma slammed a memorable century at Wankhede Stadium against England in fifth and final ODI, scoring 135 in just 54 balls, with 7 fours and 13 sixes. Let us look at records broken by explosive left-hander during his knock. After Firing Record-Breaking Ton at Wankhede Stadium, Abhishek Sharma Downplays Competition With Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal for India Cricket Team Opening Slot.

Highest individual score for India in T20Is

Abhishek Sharma (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

Abhishek Sharma slammed 135 in just 54 balls, with seven fours and 13 sixes. It is India's highest T20I individual score, outdoing 126* by Shubman Gill against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in 2023.

Joint second-fastest century in T20Is among full member nations

Abhishek Sharma. (Photo credits: X/@BCCI)

Abhishek's 37-ball century is the second-fastest among centuries scored by players from Test-playing nations, behind 35-ball tons by Rohit Sharma and David Miller (South Africa). Overall, it is the fifth-fastest T20I century.

Most sixes by an Indian in a T20I innings

Abhishek Sharma (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

Abhishek's knock was laced with 13 sixes, the most by an Indian in a T20I innings. He has outdone the previous highest amount of sixes, ten each by Rohit Sharma against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017, Sanju Samson against South Africa in Durban in 2024 and Tilak Varma against South Africa in Joburg in 2024. Method to Madness: Abhishek Sharma Opens Up on Self-Belief, Fearlessness and Yuvraj Singh’s Influence.

All-round excellence

Abhishek Sharma (Photo credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

After Australian star Glenn Maxwell, Abhishek is only the second player from Test-playing nations to score a century and take multiple wickets in a T20I match, scoring 135 and taking two wickets for three runs in first over.

Most T20 centuries before turning 25

Abhishek Sharma playing a shot. (Photo credits: X/@JioCinema)

The 24-year-old all-rounder has six T20 centuries, including two T20I centuries. He is tied with Shubman Gill for most T20 centuries before turning 25.