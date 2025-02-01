The India National Cricket Team will be full of confidence as they take the field against England in the IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 on Sunday, February 1. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side overcame a defeat in Rajkot to win a thrilling contest in Pune on January 31 to ensure that the series was in the bag. Now, they will look to ensure that they finish on a high when they take on Jos Buttler and co in the final series. India's win in the IND vs ENG Pune T20I did not just invite appreciation but also a bit of controversy with Harshit Rana's introduction as the concussion substitute being the talking point. Many discussed if it was a fair call to include a specialist bowler Harshit Rana in place of Shivam Dube, an all-rounder who suffered a concussion while batting. IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Cricket Match in Mumbai.

For India, the victory at the MCA Stadium in Pune meant that they have now won 17 consecutive T20I series at home and it will surely be a massive boost for Gautam Gambhir and co, with the T20 World Cup next year. India will however to look to improve some of their areas in the final T20I and hope to win, this time in a more comprehensive manner.

England on their part, have been good but in parts. Barring the Rajkot T20I which they won, they have not been able to produce a comprehensive performance. In the IND vs ENG Pune T20I, at times England had a really strong grip on the game with Saqib Mahmood's triple-wicket maiden being one of them but failure to capitalise on those crucial moments and put India under pressure led to the game slipping away. With the series already lost, the England national cricket team will look to secure a consolation win and end on a high. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 5th T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Match in Mumbai.

Mumbai Weather Report

Just like it has happened throughout the IND vs ENG series, the weather will be good to play a game of cricket with no chances of rain whatsoever. The temperature will hover around from 24 to 26 degrees and fans at the Wankhede Stadium and those watching from home can expect pleasant weather.

Wankhede Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The Wankhede Stadium is known for its big scores and the IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 is expected to be a high-scoring one. Despite the presence of several power-hitters, the IND vs ENG T20I series has not seen even a single 200+ total so far and fans can expect that mark to be breached in this contest. The team that wins the toss might opt to bowl first as later, the dew might make an impact.

