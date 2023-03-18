Bangladesh (BAN) is set to host Ireland (IRE) for an all-format tournament, with three-match ODI series scheduled to kick off the event. The first ODI between the two rivals will be played on March 18 (Saturday) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The match will commence at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction BAN vs IRE ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. 'Champion Is Going to Rise Again' Yuvraj Singh Meets Injured Rishabh Pant (See Pic).

The two teams will lock horns in a bilateral ODI series first time since 2010. Bangladesh are backed by a winning momentum from a T20I series win against World Champions England at home a few days back, which will serve as a booster in the upcoming match for the hosts. While, Ireland were seen playing their last white-ball series in January against Zimbabwe, which was levelled 1-1. This will be the third bilateral ODI series between the two sides and Ireland's fourth tour to the country thus far. In previous outings, Bangladesh came out as winners. On the other hand, Ireland are yet to win a 50-over series against them. The contest is anticipated to be close as both teams possess big game players to turn it around.

BAN vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) could be taken as our wicket-keeper. Pakistan’s Aleem Dar Steps Down From ICC’s Elite Panel of Umpires After Officiating in Record 435 International Matches.

BAN vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN), Andrew Balbirnie (IRE), Harry Tector (IRE), Paul Stirling (IRE) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

BAN vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), George Dockrell (IRE) could be our All-rounders.

BAN vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Mark Richard Adair (IRE) could form the bowling attack.

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team BAN vs IRE whereas Mark Richard Adair (IRE) could be selected as the vice-captain.

