The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) conducted the 'Naman Awards' on Saturday, February 1. The BCCI Awards, also known as the BCCI Naman Awards, are being conducted to acknowledge outstanding performances in men's and women's cricket. The prestigious award ceremony first began in 2006-07. The BCCI Awards 2025 was held in Mumbai. The gala ceremony saw many great cricketers descend under the roof. Indian Cricket Team's T20 World Cup 2024 Winning Members Felicitated With Special Rings at BCCI Awards 2025 (Watch Video).

India women's national cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was awarded two prestigious awards across two categories. Veteran all-rounder Deepti Sharma also received the award for the category. India national cricket team ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah stole the show. The speedster received the Polly Umrigar Best International Cricket - Men's'. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was honoured with the Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by the BCCI. ICC chairman Jay Shah presented the award to Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar Wins Prestigious Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at BCCI Awards 2025 (Watch Video).

BCCI Awards 2025 Winners With Their Trophy

BCCI Awards 2025: Full list of winners at Naman Awards for 2023-24 Season

Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award – Men: Sachin Tendulkar Polly Umrigar Award – Best International Cricketer – Men: Jasprit Bumrah Best International Cricketer – Women: Smriti Mandhana Best International Debut – Men: Sarfaraz Khan Best International Debut – Women: Asha Sobhana BCCI Special Award: Ravichandran Ashwin Highest Run-Getter in ODIs – Women: Smriti Mandhana Highest Wicket-Taker in ODIs – Women: Deepti Sharma Best Umpire In Domestic Cricket: Akshay Totre M.A. Chidambaram Trophy – Highest Run-Getter in U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy: Kavya Teotia M.A. Chidambaram Trophy – Highest Wicket-Taker in U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy: Vishnu Bhardwaj Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy – Best Woman Cricketer Senior Domestic: Priya Mishra Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy – Best Woman Cricketer Junior Domestic: Ishwari Awasare Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy – Highest Wicket-Taker in U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy: Hemchudeshan Jeganathan Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy – Highest Run Getter in U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy: Lakshya Raichandani MA Chidambaram Trophy – Highest Wicket-Taker in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Plate Group): Neizekho Rupreo MA Chidambaram Trophy – Highest Run Getter in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Plate Group): Hem Chetri MA Chidambaram Trophy – Highest Wicket-Taker in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Elite Group): P Vidyuth MA Chidambaram Trophy – Highest Run Getter in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Elite Group): Aneesh KV Madhavrao Scindia Award – Highest Wicket-Taker in Ranji Trophy (Plate Group): Tanay Thyagarajan Madhavrao Scindia Award – Highest Wicket-Taker in Ranji Trophy (Elite Group): R Sai Kishore Madhavrao Scindia Award – Highest Run Getter in Ranji Trophy (Plate Group): Agni Chopra Madhavrao Scindia Award – Highest Run Getter in Ranji Trophy (Elite Group): Ricky Bhui Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in Domestic Limited-Overs Competitions: Shashank Singh Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in Ranji Trophy: Tanush Kotian Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments: Mumbai

Along with the awards, the recipients also received cash prizes, ranging from INR 50,000 to INR 15 lakhs. The prestigious award ceremony provides a crucial platform for young and rising cricketers to be acknowledged on the biggest stage. The BCCI Naman Awards also present awards to umpires and other officials for displaying outstanding performances in the past year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2025 11:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).