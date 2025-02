Sachin Tendulkar won the prestigious Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) Awards 2025. The Master Blaster's achievements are not unknown at all and he was honoured for his terrific contribution to the game of cricket. From starting as a 16-year-old who showed why he was so special to becoming the 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar is not just a name but an emotion to cricket fans across the world. Sachin Tendulkar, among a plethora of other records, holds the achievement of scoring 100 international centuries, the only cricketer to have done so, so far. Jasprit Bumrah Wins Polly Umrigar Award for Being the Best Men's International Cricketer at BCCI Awards 2025.

Sachin Tendulkar Wins Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award

๐Ÿšจ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—น. ๐—–.๐—ž. ๐—ก๐—ฎ๐˜†๐˜‚๐—ฑ๐˜‚ ๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฒ ๐—”๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—”๐˜„๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ ๐Ÿšจ He has given innumerable moments for cricket fans to celebrate and today we celebrate the Master ๐Ÿซก๐Ÿซก The legendary Mr. Sachin Tendulkar receives the prestigious award ๐Ÿ† Many congratulationsโ€ฆ pic.twitter.com/C3lE7Cfdsd โ€” BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2025

Sachin Tendulkar Receives Prestigious Award from ICC Chairman Jay Shah

A historic moment ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘ The legendary Mr. Sachin Tendulkar receives the ๐—–๐—ผ๐—น. ๐—–.๐—ž. ๐—ก๐—ฎ๐˜†๐˜‚๐—ฑ๐˜‚ ๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฒ ๐—”๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—”๐˜„๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ ๐Ÿ† from ICC Chair Mr. Jay Shah ๐Ÿ‘Œ#NamanAwards | @sachin_rt | @JayShah pic.twitter.com/V7uwi7yjhN โ€” BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)