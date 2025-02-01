Sachin Tendulkar won the prestigious Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) Awards 2025. The Master Blaster's achievements are not unknown at all and he was honoured for his terrific contribution to the game of cricket. From starting as a 16-year-old who showed why he was so special to becoming the 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar is not just a name but an emotion to cricket fans across the world. Sachin Tendulkar, among a plethora of other records, holds the achievement of scoring 100 international centuries, the only cricketer to have done so, so far. Jasprit Bumrah Wins Polly Umrigar Award for Being the Best Men's International Cricketer at BCCI Awards 2025.

Sachin Tendulkar Wins Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award

🚨 𝗖𝗼𝗹. 𝗖.𝗞. 𝗡𝗮𝘆𝘂𝗱𝘂 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗔𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 🚨 He has given innumerable moments for cricket fans to celebrate and today we celebrate the Master 🫡🫡 The legendary Mr. Sachin Tendulkar receives the prestigious award 🏆 Many congratulations… pic.twitter.com/C3lE7Cfdsd — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2025

Sachin Tendulkar Receives Prestigious Award from ICC Chairman Jay Shah

A historic moment 👏👏 The legendary Mr. Sachin Tendulkar receives the 𝗖𝗼𝗹. 𝗖.𝗞. 𝗡𝗮𝘆𝘂𝗱𝘂 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗔𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 🏆 from ICC Chair Mr. Jay Shah 👌#NamanAwards | @sachin_rt | @JayShah pic.twitter.com/V7uwi7yjhN — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2025

