Members of the India national cricket team that won the T20 World Cup 2024 title were felicitated with special rings at the BCCI Awards 2025 on Saturday, February 1. The Rohit Sharma-led side had a stellar campaign, registering victories over arch-rivals Pakistan, England, Australia and went on to beat South Africa in what was an edge-of-the-seat final on June 29, 2024. India won the T20 World Cup 2024 unbeaten and this victory ended the nation's ICC title drought after a period of 11 years. Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Suryakumar Yadav among others who were present there, were presented the rings by Dream11, with the boxes of the same having the initials of the players' names. Sachin Tendulkar Wins Prestigious Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at BCCI Awards 2025 (Watch Video).

India's T20 World Cup 2024 Winning Players Felicitated at BCCI Awards 2025

💬💬 The morning after the celebrations in Mumbai when I woke up, I realised we had done something very very special Rohit Sharma walks down memory lane reminiscing the historic #T20WorldCup win as #TeamIndia is felicitated for their special achievement 👌👌#NamanAwards |… pic.twitter.com/210BhkAva4 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2025

