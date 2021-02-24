Sachin Tendulkar was all praise for Axar Patel for his terrific over on day 1 of India vs England pink-ball Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 24 (Wednesday). Axar, who is playing in his home ground in Ahmedabad, has so far picked three wickets in the first innings and has looked the most dangerous bowler on the first day. He has so far dismissed Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley and Ben Stokes to restrict England to 93/6 in the first innings after they had been asked to bat first. India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Live Score Updates Day 1.

Tendulkar praised Axar for his tight line and length after the latter was introduced as the first spinner by India captain Virat Kohli. “What an over from @akshar2026. Best one of the match so far,” the Master Blaster wrote in his tweet. Tendulkar was referring to the maiden wicket over Axar just before the end of the first session. Axar dismissed Zak Crawley in that over without conceding a run. Axar Patel Rattles England’s Batting Order in Day-Night Test, Netizens Hail Local Boy’s Spectacular Show at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.

Sachin Tendulkar Praises Axar Patel

What an over from @akshar2026. Best one of the match so far.#INDvENG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 24, 2021

Crawley, who was looking dangerous and had already hit a half-century, was trapped right in front of the wicket. Axar sent back England’s most dangerous batsmen to restrict the visitors to four wickets down. Crawley had already hit 53 off 84 deliveries, which included 10 boundaries before Axar foxed him with a straight one. The 27-year-old had already beaten the England opening batsman multiple times and surprised him with a sudden straight delivery when the batsman was actually playing for the turn.

Crawley had failed to touch bat in the first three deliveries of the 25th over before being caught LBW and walking back. It was a wonderful over from Axar and explained Kohli’s reason for bringing the left-arm spinner ahead of Ashwin.

Axar has since also removed Jofra Archer and is just one wicket away from completing another fifer. He had become the ninth Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut and could achieve yet another five-for in the first innings of the day-night Test.

